Ensure adequate security to places of worship: India on Hindu temple vandalism in US

New Delhi, March 9 : India has condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California, US, and called upon law enforcement authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Terming such acts “despicable”, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday that the local authorities should ensure adequate security to places of worship.

Responding to media queries regarding vandalism at a Hindu Temple in California, Jaiswal said in a statement, “We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”

A BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, one of the largest Hindu temples, located in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with “anti-India” messages.

The official page of BAPS for the US shared the details of the incident on the social media platform X, saying that they will “never let hate take root” and that peace and compassion shall prevail.

In the X post, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also shared details of the incident on X and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the “so called Khalistan referendum” in Los Angeles.

The ‘anti-Hindu’ messages included phrases such as ‘Hindus go back,’ alarming the local Hindu community.

In response, the community expressed its commitment to stand united. “Another Hindu Temple vandalised – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so called “Khalistan referendum” in LA draws close.”

The post listed other recent cases of vandalism of temples from 2022 onward and gave a call for investigation into the matter.

The latest incident occurred less than 10 days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York.

