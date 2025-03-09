Anganwadi centres need enhanced infra, monitoring standards: Survey

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: A recent assessment of Meghalaya’s Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) has highlighted significant disparities in access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, and record-keeping practices across districts, pointing towards the need for enhanced infrastructure and monitoring standards.

Access to safe drinking water in AWCs remains uneven across the state. East Khasi Hills reported the highest availability at 37.84%, followed by Ri-Bhoi (34.08%) and South West Khasi Hills (33.58%). West Khasi Hills reported a slightly lower availability rate of 28.57%.

However, some districts showed worrying gaps. North Garo Hills (16.76%) and South Garo Hills (13.95%) reported some of the lowest access rates, with South West Garo Hills (21.38%) also falling behind. East Garo Hills (22.55%) and Eastern West Khasi Hills (26.42%) demonstrated moderate access levels. The stark differences in water access highlight the urgent need for improved infrastructure to ensure children and caregivers at AWCs have reliable access to safe drinking water.

The availability of toilet facilities at AWCs varied significantly. South West Khasi Hills emerged as the best-performing district with 65.67% of centers equipped with toilets. West Jaintia Hills (64.68%) and Ri-Bhoi (58.43%) also demonstrated strong coverage.

On the other hand, districts like East Garo Hills (17.32%), North Garo Hills (20.27%), and South Garo Hills (30.23%) reported poor sanitation coverage. Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills (25.98%) and West Garo Hills (45.48%) recorded moderate availability.

Record maintenance for pregnant and lactating (P&L) mothers showed considerable variability. Ri-Bhoi emerged as the leader with 98% of AWCs maintaining records, followed closely by South West Garo Hills (97%) and West Garo Hills (96%). East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills also demonstrated strong efforts with 95% compliance each.

Conversely, Eastern West Khasi Hills exhibited poor record-keeping practices, with only 43% of AWCs maintaining proper data. South West Khasi Hills (72%) and West Khasi Hills (83%) also lagged behind in record maintenance. These inconsistencies highlight the need for improved administrative practices to ensure comprehensive monitoring of maternal and child health.

With Rs 100 crore earmarked for strengthening women-centric initiatives like Self-Help Groups and child welfare programmes, one can be hopeful that improved infrastructure and better monitoring practices will be prioritised to ensure holistic development for women and children across the state.