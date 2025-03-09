International Women’s Day focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/Tura, March 8: Meghalaya celebrated International Women’s Day 2025 with a strong focus on empowering women entrepreneurs and SHGs and marking a decade of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

The celebrations, organised by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS), were held at the State Convention Centre Auditorium.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of financial aid to SHGs across Meghalaya, with over Rs 25 crore in loans sanctioned to support women-led enterprises.

Leading banks such as the SBI, Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank, and Meghalaya Rural Bank collectively disbursed funds to over 1500 SHGs, aimed at strengthening women’s role in economic development.

During the event, Minister of Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of

investing in women-driven businesses. “Women are the backbone of Meghalaya’s economy. By empowering them financially, we are accelerating growth in our communities,” he said.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare Ampareen Lyngdoh unveiled a Sanitary Pad Vending Machine to promote menstrual health awareness, addressing a critical aspect of women’s well-being.

“True empowerment starts with ensuring that women have access to proper healthcare,” she said, adding that women should first take care of themselves to take care of others.

She added, “Over 60% of the state’s budget is women-focused. What does that tell you? That the government realises it is time to accelerate action.”

On economic empowerment, she expressed her pride in Meghalaya’s growing SHGs and women-led Village Employment Councils (VECs).

“Women are stable farmers; they understand seeding, the economy, and bookkeeping. Women of Meghalaya will contribute substantially to the 10 billion economy we envision by 2032,” she declared.

The day recognised 17 inspiring women achievers from the state for their contributions to agriculture, entrepreneurship, sports, and community development. Among them was Angela Shangoi, who led the Iatreilang SHG and won the National Krishi Karman Award for her work in agriculture. Ajima Paul A Sangma, the first cricketer from Meghalaya to represent India, was also celebrated, along with para-athletes Prisca Pyngrope and Rinalin Nongdhar, who recently won gold medals at the 1st North East Para Sports Meet 2024.

Women entrepreneurs were a focal point of the celebrations, Iaishah Rymbai, founder of EriWeave, received special recognition for her success in the textiles industry and for securing a Rs 20 lakh investment in Shark Tank India Season 4, while Phikaralin Wanshong, a successful MSME awardee, and Ensila D Shira, who runs Ensila Traditional House dedicated to preserving Garo traditions, were also applauded for their achievements.

A Women-Only Bike Rally added energy to the day’s celebrations.

The event also featured an exclusive marketplace showcasing products made by SHGs, including eco-friendly textiles, food products, and handicrafts.

Later in the day, the two-panel discussions delved into key themes of women’s empowerment. One discussion, “Evolution of Matrilineality: Women in Leadership,” was moderated by The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim. The conversation explored Meghalaya’s matrilineal traditions and their influence on leadership roles.

Another panel, “Empowered Women, Empowering Economies,” examined women’s contributions to economic growth and featured insights from leaders across sectors.

Makeup masterclass

As many as 70 participants joined in the free makeup masterclass organised by MAC Cosmetics (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) in collaboration with Badap Hynniewta from BH Accentuate Makeup and Hair Academy as part of the Women’s Day celebration.

Talking about the initiative, Hynniewta said that it was an honour for him to be associating with MAC Cosmetic which is an international brand and to conduct the event on this special day for the upliftment and empowerment of women.

Hynniewta who had been associated with MAC Cosmitic since he worked with the brand in Delhi between 2012 to 2014, said ‘It is also an opportunity to celebrate the power and beauty of women together’.

The esteemed makeup artist and hairstylist said that the participants who join the masterclass are a mixed crowd including students of his academy.

The training is all about self-grooming and daily makeup to help people enhance their personality. The participants were given beauty tips and taught how to apply foundation on different skin types.

In Tura, Don Bosco College observed the day on Friday. The event focused on the theme ‘Accelerate Action’ highlighting the importance of empowering women through education, economic independence, and gender equality.

SWGH school distributes reusable sanitary pads

In a significant step towards empowering young women and girls, Mellim Deficit Secondary School in South West Garo Hills marked the day with a comprehensive menstrual hygiene awareness programme and distributed reusable sanitary pads for young girls and women, on Saturday.

The distribution of the sanitary pads was an initiative taken by Gambegre MLA Mehtab Chandee Sangma, supported by the Chief Minister’s Special Grant, aiming to educate and equip students and young women from the surrounding vicinity with essential knowledge and resources.

The programme focused on addressing the critical issue of menstrual hygiene, particularly among girls aged from 11 to 18, spanning classes six to ten.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and sustainable solutions, the school distributed reusable cloth pads and informative leaflets. The distribution of reusable pads was accompanied by detailed explanations in the local language, ensuring that the information was easily understood. The leaflets provided guidance on proper hygiene practices, empowering the girls to manage their menstrual cycles with utmost care.

The day was also observed at Tura Christian College where Member Secretary of Meghalaya State Women’s Commission Linda J Sangma graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The chief guest spoke on how the matrilineal society of Meghalaya emphasises the role of women in the social structure but their status is far from reality. Speaking about her experience during her tenure as Assistant Director in the Social Welfare Department she emphasised women’s health, education and empowerment as fundamental rights in the 21st century.

A cyber awareness programme was organised at Lady Keane College, Shillong, on the occasion of International Women’s Day by the Data Yug Society. The event, attended by students, faculty, and Meghalaya Cyber Wing SP Manoj, aimed to educate participants about online threats and preventive measures.

The initiative was driven by Menoka Naug Maha, founder of Data Yug Society, who was inspired to fight against cyber fraud after her friend lost Rs 1 lakh to scammers. Determined to prevent such incidents, Renuka established the organisation to spread awareness and empower people, especially women, to stay safe online.