Sunday, March 9, 2025
NATIONAL

Bihar Health Minister inaugurates free rural cancer screening program in Patna

Patna, March 9 : Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday inaugurated a statewide free rural cancer screening programme covering 8,387 panchayats in nearly 45,000 villages across all 38 districts in the state.

The event took place at the Prabhat Ranjan Diagnostic and Research Centre in Patna, marking a major step in early cancer detection and treatment.

A dedicated mobile app was also launched to aid the screening process.

As per this initiative, cancer screening will be conducted free of cost in rural areas.

Minister Pandey emphasised the urgency of early cancer detection and the need for awareness programmes in Bihar.

He said that many cases are diagnosed in later stages (Stage 3 or 4), reducing treatment success rates.

Prabhat Ranjan, Director of Prabhat Ranjan Diagnostic and Research Centre, said, “This initiative will work through a cancer screening mobile app. The villagers are informed about the app via Mukhiya (village heads) and Panchayat Samiti members. The app is downloaded on household smartphones to facilitate remote consultations. Live video calls with doctors help identify cancer symptoms early.”

“After the detection, further medical investigations will be arranged for suspected cases. The patients will be given free treatment through Ayushman Card and CM Medical Assistance Fund. Early detection has helped many patients become cancer-free,” he added.

“Many cancer patients in rural areas avoid disclosing their illness, fearing social stigma. The app enables private consultations, encouraging them to seek treatment. Early detection reduces the burden on Bihar’s healthcare system, benefitting both government hospitals and society,” he said.

This programme could serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives in other parts of India with high cancer rates.

Alongside the cancer screening program, Bihar’s first Sleep Institute was inaugurated to address sleep disorders.

Ranjan said that in the last few years, increasing stress, depression, and lifestyle changes are leading to sleep-related illnesses.

Patients from remote areas struggle to find proper diagnosis and treatment.

The institute will provide specialized courses and research in sleep medicine.

Dr. Rupam, who launched the first private-sector electro-physiological lab in Bihar, highlighted the growing need for sleep disorder treatment.

Bihar’s free rural cancer screening and sleep disorder treatment programmes mark significant healthcare advancements.

These initiatives aim to improve early disease detection, break social taboos, and enhance healthcare accessibility for Bihar’s 10 crore rural population.

–IANS

