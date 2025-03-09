Congress expresses concern over deaths of 3 civilians in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, March 9 :The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unit of the Congress on Saturday expressed concern over the security situation in the Union Territory after three civilians belonging to the Kathua district were found dead in the forest area of the same district three days after they went missing.

In a statement, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra and other senior leaders have expressed concern over the two shocking incidents, one after the other in Billawar area, which reflects the worrisome security and law and order situation in the area.

Expressing sympathies with the families of the victims, Karra along with former MP Chaudhary Lal Singh, Former Minister Manohar Lal Sharma and State Congress District President Pankaj Dogra questioned the L-G administration and the Central government over the prevailing law and order and security situation in the several parts of the district and demanded immediate more effective measures to control the situation.

They demanded a high level investigation into these incidents to bring out the truth before the public and to control the present situation of great fear and sense of insecurity among the residents of the entire pahari belt of the district.

The bodies of three civilians, including a teenager, who went missing while on their way to attend a wedding, were found in Kathua district on Saturday.

The bodies of Varun Singh (15) of Dehota, his uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40) were sighted in Ishu Nallah in Malhar area by drones during a joint search operation by the J&K Police and the Indian Army on Saturday noon.

The victims had gone missing while travelling to a marriage ceremony in Lohai Malhar village of Billawar tehsil on Thursday. They were part of a wedding procession from Dehuta village.

Locals reported sightings of “unknown suspects” in the area earlier this week.

The police is yet to come up with a statement about the actual circumstances which led to the deaths of these three Hindu civilians.

–IANS