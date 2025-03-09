She’s got wings to fly

On account of International Women’s Day, Sunday Shillong endeavours to bring forth the story of 22-year-old Minerva Wahlang, a licensed commercial pilot, who is an embodiment of hard work, determination and ambition beyond the constraints of gender.

March 8 is annually observed as a day of raising awareness of women’s rights, their access to services, bringing about attitudinal and action-based changes around the world beyond stereotypes. The theme for this year as noted by the United Nations is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” This calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.

Case in point is Minerva’s, who stands out as a pivotal example of inspiration, grit and trailblazer. Minerva’s non-traditional decision in her career choice goes on to show her broad mind, out of the box imagination and willpower to achieve beyond the norm. Breaking conventional thinking, Minerva, who was inspired by a reel on social media, set out on a less walked path, almost a lonesome journey to transform her dreams into reality.

Like many other women who ventured into traditionally masculine professions, Minerva too, chose to fly. Before the physical act of learning the technicalities of the profession, she set off with a mental resolve to fly. Wings provided by her father, Minerva shares how he oriented her into this fascinating world. “When I was young, my father would often share stories about the aviation field, as he had some knowledge of it. Those stories sparked my curiosity and planted the first seeds of interest. That intrigue, combined with my growing passion for aviation, eventually led me to this path. The decision to become a pilot was a gradual one, but there was a moment that deeply resonated with me. While scrolling through Instagram, I came across a post of a ‘female’ pilot celebrating Mother’s Day with the hashtag #PilotMother. Seeing her in uniform, embodying both strength and grace, was incredibly inspiring and reinforced my aspiration to pursue this path.” she says.

Schooled and housed in Shillong, Minerva studied in St. Mary’s Hr. Secondary School, Shillong till the 10th standard, and thereafter 10+2 in B.S.F Senior Secondary School, Umpling Shillong. As of today, she is a licensed pilot after concluding her Commercial Pilot License (CPL) course from the prestigious Chimes Aviation Academy in Madhya Pradesh. During her course she has flown the Cessna-172 and Diamond-42 and is presently not associated with any company. Disclosing some of the challenges thwarted along her journey, Minerva says “I have faced challenges that are common to all aspiring pilots, regardless of gender—such as rigorous training, financial investment, and the uncertainty of job opportunities. However, I do recognise that many women in aviation often face additional challenges, such as societal expectations, gender biases, and the pressure to prove themselves in a male-dominated field. Fortunately, I have had good support all along and I believe that with increasing representation and awareness, more women will feel encouraged to pursue aviation without hesitation.”

Factually, India has the largest number of women as pilots in the world wherein 15% of the pilots in the country are women. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), this is three times the global average of 5%. In fact, another study by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots also released gender equality in the airline industry in 2021. The report noted that at 12.4% (in 2021) India ranked top in gender equality at the flight deck, followed by Ireland (9.9%), South Africa (9.8%), Australia (7.5%), Canada (7%), Germany (6.9%), USA (5.5%), UK (4.7%), New Zealand (4.5%), Scandinavia (3.8%), Qatar (2.4%), Japan (1.3%) and Singapore (1%), respectively.

However, despite these figures, there is a lack of representation in the field from the state. Before Minerva, Ruth Zepheniele West Kharkongor became the first Khasi woman pilot by possessing a license from an Academy in the USA in 2016. Deliberating on the existence of this gap, Minerva articulates,

“The gap exists primarily due to limited awareness about aviation as a career option in our region. Many young people, especially women, may not consider this field simply because they don’t have enough information or guidance on how to pursue it. Additionally, the aviation industry requires significant financial investment, making it less accessible for many. The absence of strong mentorship, career counseling, and representation in this field further contributes to the gap. However, with more awareness, scholarships, and role models emerging, I believe more youth, including women, will be inspired to explore this career path in the future.”

She goes on to explain further, “In our state, very few young individuals choose to pursue a career in aviation. One of the main reasons for this is the lack of awareness and proper guidance about the field. There is limited counseling available for students who might be interested, making it difficult for them to understand the requirements and opportunities in this industry. Additionally, even for those who are aware of this career path, the high costs associated with pilot training can be a major barrier, as it is an expensive profession to enter. These factors combined make aviation a less commonly pursued field among the youth in my region.”

Beyond the purview of state representation, Minerva reveals some of the misconceptions that are rife in the field. “I have noticed that there are common misconceptions about pilots in general, regardless of gender. One common myth is that pilots cannot wear glasses, but that’s incorrect. As long as their vision is 6/6 with or without glasses, they are medically fit to fly. Another misconception is that pilots have to be tall, but height requirements vary and are not as rigid as people assume.When it comes to women in aviation, perceptions may still be evolving, and while I haven’t personally faced any strong biases yet, I believe representation is key in normalising women in this field.”

A foundation of unwavering support from one’s family is a prerequisite for success in any field. Minerva concurs by citing her own example. “My parents have played an irreplaceable role in shaping the person I am today. Whoever I am, and whatever I have achieved so far, would not have been possible without their unwavering support—not just in my CPL journey, but from the very beginning of my life. They have always provided me and my siblings with a strong foundation of encouragement, positivity, and belief in our abilities. Their constant support allowed us to pursue whatever we set our hearts on, without fear or hesitation.”

She furthers, “I strongly believe that the way parents support and speak to their children throughout their childhood has a lasting impact. It can either build their confidence or lead to self-doubt and low self-esteem. That’s why it is so important for parents to nurture their children’s dreams, empowering them to reach their fullest potential.”

To create more avenues for women in the state in the field, Minerva suggests a multipronged approach. She states, “Parents should support their daughters the same way they support their sons, without limiting them to certain roles or career paths. Women are often discouraged from pursuing aviation due to concerns about work-life balance, marriage, and motherhood, as it is not a conventional 9-to-5 job. However, such societal expectations should not dictate career choices.”

Beyond the family and at a systemic level, she believes that Raising Awareness – Introducing aviation career counseling in schools to ensure young girls are aware of opportunities in the field. Financial Assistance – Providing scholarships and financial aid to make pilot training more accessible. Representation and Role Models – Promoting successful female pilots to inspire and normalise women in aviation. Challenging Gender Stereotypes – Actively breaking the notion that aviation is a male-dominated field.

Embodying unorthodox and unconventional choices, Minerva hopes that others can get inspired by her story and carve out a niche for themselves too. Without premeditation, Minerva has truly designed a distinct line of her own, writing a story of a young woman, setting foot on an unfamiliar terrain, serving as a beacon of light for many to follow suit.

By Esha Chaudhuri

(Interview facilitated by Aldous Mawlong)