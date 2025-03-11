Kajol to star in Maa, film to release in theatres on June 27

Bollywood star Kajol is set to feature in the upcoming mythological horror film Maa, the makers announced on Monday. Vishal Furia, known for Lapachhapi, Criminal Justice and Chhorii, has directed the movie. It is slated to be released in cinema halls on June 27. Maa, is produced by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Kajol shared the film announcement on her Instagram handle. “Hell is here. so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you. #Maa #Maa27June #jyotideshpande @kumarmangatpathak @furia_vishal @danishdevgn,” she wrote.” (PTI)