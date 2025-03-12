Assam CM meets EU envoy in New Delhi

Guwahati, March 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met European Union Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi.

In the course of the interaction, chief minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to the EU Ambassador to India, and through him to other Heads of the Mission of Member countries for extending their support to the recently concluded Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati.

The chief minister and the EU ambassador had a fruitful and meaningful discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development and in the aromatics and fragrances industry.

The top diplomat informed the chief minister that the European Union is exploring the possibility of opening a EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati.

While welcoming the development, Sarma assured the Assam government’s full support to it under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.