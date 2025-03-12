Wednesday, March 12, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

BRS condemns arrest of two women journalists

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Hyderabad, March 12: The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana has condemned the alleged arrest of two women journalists in Hyderabad. BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader Harish Rao and MLC K. Kavitha condemned the arrests of Revathi and Tanvi Yadav and demanded their immediate release.

Rama Rao took to ‘X’ to ask top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if this was his ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’. “Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt. Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech Mr. Gandhi,” posted the BRS leader.

Rama Rao said that the arrest of Revathi from her house at 5 a.m. proves emergency-like rule in Telangana. The BRS leader said the arrest of journalists who posted a video of a farmer expressing the hardships he faces under the current government is the height of this government’s autocratic rule.

“There is no freedom of the media under public rule! Is this the constitutional rule that Rahul Gandhi is talking about? The Revanth Reddy government should immediately stop these attacks and illegal cases against media and social media voices to cover up government failures,” he wrote.

Condemning the arrest of women journalists, former minister Harish Rao asked if there was democracy or dictatorship in Telangana. He said the Revanth Reddy government responds to questions with arrests.

“The illegal arrest of senior journalist at 5 am today exposes how insecure and cowardly this government has become. I strongly condemn this shameful attempt to silence voices and suppress Press freedom,” posted Harish Rao.

The families of the two women journalists were worried about their whereabouts as the police have not yet confirmed the arrests. They demanded that the police immediately reveal the details about their arrest and the allegations against them.

IANS

Previous article
Tripura Assembly’s Budget session to begin on March 21
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura Assembly’s Budget session to begin on March 21

Agartala, March 12: The Budget session of the Tripura Assembly will start on March 21 and apart from...
NATIONAL

BioE3 Policy: DBT partners with Assam to foster sustainable biotech ecosystem

New Delhi, March 12: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Government of Assam signed a landmark Memorandum...
NATIONAL

Karnataka BJP shares photo of Ranya Rao with CM Siddaramaiah, raises questions

Bengaluru, March 12: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Wednesday shared a picture claiming it to be of actor...
NATIONAL

5G services now available in 773 out of 776 districts: Centre

New Delhi, March 12: The 5G services, rolled out in all states and Union Territories, are presently available...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura Assembly’s Budget session to begin on March 21

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, March 12: The Budget session of the Tripura...

BioE3 Policy: DBT partners with Assam to foster sustainable biotech ecosystem

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT)...

Karnataka BJP shares photo of Ranya Rao with CM Siddaramaiah, raises questions

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 12: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura Assembly’s Budget session to begin on March 21

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, March 12: The Budget session of the Tripura...

BioE3 Policy: DBT partners with Assam to foster sustainable biotech ecosystem

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT)...

Karnataka BJP shares photo of Ranya Rao with CM Siddaramaiah, raises questions

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 12: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge