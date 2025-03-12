Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi raises issue in Lok Sabha

Guwahati, March 12: Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday raised the issue of the stalled Jorhat-Majuli bridge in the Lok Sabha, seeking a reply on the matter from Union minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Notably, work on the key project has been stalled since September 5, 2024. The project was awarded in August 2021 under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode with a deadline of December 2025.

Gogoi said that despite the project being sanctioned in 2021, only 32 percent of the work has been done “due to mismanagement and contractor withdrawal”.

“The people of Majuli continue to suffer, especially during floods. The government must act immediately, complete the retendering, and ensure the project is finished without further delay,” the Congress MP said.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently announced that the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved the revised cost estimate of approximately Rs 700 crore for the construction of the two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, linking Majuli with Jorhat.

The project aims to improve accessibility to Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and enhance economic and social integration with the mainland.