Assembly Briefs

Amendment to land laws will hamper ownership: Mukul

SHILLONG, March 11: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has expressed concerns over the Meghalaya government’s proposed amendment to the state’s land law, citing issues with indigenous land ownership and conflict with existing legal frameworks. Sangma criticized the proposed amendment for ambiguous provisions that could enable land banks through direct purchase of land or “other means” and questioned the meaning of “other means”. He observed that the new law would be in conflict the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, which requires the consent of at least 70% of landowners for land acquisition. Sangma also warned that transferring land to companies could lead to ownership complications if they face bankruptcy. He urged the government to avoid pushing the amendment forward and strengthen the original Meghalaya Land Transfer Regulation Act of 1971 to prevent land alienation.

Opp exposes holes in flash flood relief measures

SHILLONG, March 11: The opposition bench on Tuesday expressed concerns about the government’s handling of recurring flash floods, citing delayed relief, inadequate damage assessments, and a lack of concrete mitigation strategies. TMC MLA Rupa Marak expressed shock at the government’s failure to assess the extent of the damage, particularly the loss of livestock. The Minister in-charge of Disaster Management, Kyrmen Shylla, admitted there was no official report of livestock loss. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma acknowledged that flood management goes beyond the department’s scope, but emphasized the need for prevention and mitigation.

Opposition parties allege ‘secrecy’ in CM’s Housing Assistance prog

SHILLONG, March 11: The Opposition on Tuesday accused the state government of running the Chief Minister’s Housing Assistance Programme (CMHAP) secretly, sidelining elected representatives, and jeopardizing transparency and accountability. VPP MLA Heaving Stone Kharpran questioned the opaque nature of the programme’s implementation, particularly the selection of committee members. He criticized the government for excluding elected representatives, stating that they feel like a mute spectator. Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh also expressed frustration, stating that he had submitted a proposal for inclusion in the housing committee but received no response. Opposition leader Mukul Sangma stressed the need for transparency and accountability in implementing the CMHAP, stating that without transparency, there can be no accountability and raises concerns about possible misappropriation, misutilisation, and corruption. VPP MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang also expressed his desire for assurance from the government that MLAs will be considered when implementing schemes in their constituencies.