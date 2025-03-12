Wednesday, March 12, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Costly healthcare: Members raise plight of poor patients

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: Members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Tuesday raised concerns about the financial woes of poor patients who struggle to afford expensive treatment and medicines.
Mawkyrwat MLA, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar moved a proposal to provide comfort care treatment facilities to patients in government hospitals, stating that impoverished patients sometimes cannot afford the costly medical care and medications, and they frequently return home only to pass away.
A tearful-eyed Tongkhar called on the government to step in and offer patients free medications and even separate rooms.
Similar opinions were expressed by Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh, who stated that doctors frequently suggest that patients go home or to a private hospital in circumstances where they are unable to recuperate.
Lyngdoh urged the government to form an advocacy group of surgeons and retired doctors to declare if there will be no improvement in a patient’s health.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh admits that even newborns face this challenge and that palliative care is expensive. She reassures that the government is working to improve healthcare services and is financing funds to upgrade health facilities and invest heavily in non-communicable programmes.
She hoped that the upcoming Shillong and Tura Medical Colleges and Hospitals will resolve the shortage of specialists in the state.

