Tripura Assembly’s Budget session to begin on March 21

Agartala, March 12: The Budget session of the Tripura Assembly will start on March 21 and apart from the budget for fiscal 2025-26, some important bills will be tabled during it, a minister said here on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs, Agriculture, and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that Finance, Planning and Coordination Minister Pranajit Singha Roy would present the 2025-26 budget on the first day of the session on March 21.

The schedule of the budget session was finalised in the Business Advisory Committee meeting held on Wednesday, presided over by Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen with several ministers, ruling party MLAs, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury and former Minister and Congress MLA Birajit Sinha present, he added.

With seven sittings, the budget session would continue till April 1, the minister said, adding that in the past 15 years, the ensuing Tripura Assembly session would be the longest. “The government wants more and more elaborate discussion on the budget. We want maximum numbers of treasury and opposition benches members to participate in the budget discussion and other important matters,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister told the media. The upcoming session would be the second session of the Tripura assembly this year.

Earlier, this year’s first three-day session was held from January 10. In the last session, a bill was passed in the assembly hiking the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Speaker, LoP, Chief whip and MLAs by over 81 to 92 per cent.

According to the Bill, an MLA will get all retirement benefits if he or she has served as a member of the House even just for a day. The Bill proposed to increase the salaries of the Chief Minister to Rs 97,000, the Deputy Chief Minister to Rs 96,000, Ministers, Speaker, LoP, and Chief Whip to Rs 95,000, the Deputy Speaker to Rs 94,000 and an MLA to Rs 93,000.

