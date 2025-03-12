Four-lane Upper Shillong road to be ready by Nov

SHILLONG, March 11: The four-lane road from Shillong to Baniun, which is a part of the Shillong-Dawki road project, will be fully completed by November this year.

The road will terminate at Baniun, then take a detour through a greenfield alignment and connect the Shillong-Dawki road in Mylliem.

The project is being completed at a cost of Rs 351 crore.

With the completion of the road, residents are now asking the government to construct foot-over bridges in different areas for safe movement.

However, the idea of constructing overpasses from Rilbong till Anjalee pump and Mahavira Park in Jhalupara has been de-scoped from the project, as the Meghalaya government now wants to construct the overpass from Rilbong till Barik, for which necessary paperwork is under way.