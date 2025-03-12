Now, Byrnihat owns world’s most polluted ‘city’ title

SHILLONG, March 11: The industrial town of Byrnihat has hit the headlines again, but this time on a global scale. After being named as the most polluted city in India, Byrnihat has now been declared as the world’s most polluted city.

According to the IQAir’s World Air Quality Report 2024, Byrnihat recorded the highest PM2.5 concentration in the world last year, averaging 128.2 µg/m3.

The IQAir report analysed data from 40,000 air quality monitoring stations across 8,954 locations in 138 countries, territories, and regions. It identified 13 Indian cities among the world’s 20 most polluted, with Byrnihat topping the list. While India’s overall air quality improved by 7% in 2024, dropping the country’s rank from third to fifth most polluted globally, cities like Byrnihat and Delhi continued to struggle.

Byrnihat’s pollution woes are attributed to emissions from local industries, including distilleries, iron, and steel plants.

Reacting to the latest report, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called it a “disturbing revelation”.

The CM said his government is taking proactive measures to control the pollution crisis. “We are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the situation. Efforts, both short and long-term, are being taken,” Sangma said.

According to the CM, several industrial units responsible for pollution have been identified, and closure notices have been issued.

“As many as seven industrial units have been shut down in the past year for flouting pollution control norms,” he added.

Sangma also emphasised the need for cooperation from Assam in addressing pollution emanating from across the state border.

Byrnihat is also close to brick kilns and industrial units near Guwahati city of Assam.

Sangma had said in the Assembly last week that he would formally write to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma about the need for the two states to jointly address the issue of air pollution in Byrnihat.

Meanwhile, the people of the area are at the receiving end as the poor quality of air affects their day-to-day activities.

Headman of Harlibagan, one of the 20 odd localities in Byrnihat, Sisten Nongrum said people of the town are suffering not only from air pollution but also from noise and water pollution.

“It is very difficult for the children and elderly people to breathe. A lot of people are having asthma and breathing difficulties. We urge the authorities of both Assam and Meghalaya to take note of the situation seriously,” he said.

While there is one iron bar factory in his locality, the maximum number of units are in Lower Balian locality where the industrial area of the state is located, Nongrum said.

“Our water is polluted. The noise level from industries is also at its unbearable limits,” he said.

Interestingly, despite Byrnihat’s dismal ranking in the IQAir report, recent data from the National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP) paints a contrasting picture.

In February 2025, Byrnihat’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 97, categorized as “satisfactory”. Other monitored locations in Meghalaya such as Shillong (AQI 62), Dawki (AQI 48), and Khliehriat (AQI 51) also reported “satisfactory” or “good” air quality levels.

While Byrnihat’s pollution crisis is alarming, Delhi continues to bear the brunt of severe air pollution. The IQAir report highlighted that Delhi’s PM2.5 levels worsened from 102.4 µg/m3 in 2023 to 108.3 µg/m3 in 2024, maintaining its position as the world’s most polluted capital city for the sixth consecutive year. (With inputs from PTI)