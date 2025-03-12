Shillong will remain only capital sans rly link: HYC to Amit Shah

SHILLONG, March 11: HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem has declared that Shillong will be the only national capital in India not connected to railways.

This statement was made during the North East Students and Youth Parliament 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah, in his address, stated that all state capitals in the country will connected with railways by 2027.

Synrem sought to differ, stating that Shillong will not be connected by railways due to lack of laws or regulations to check influx or illegal immigration from outside.

He also mentioned that the proposal to connect railway through Assam to Byrnihat has been abandoned, and there is an attempt to introduce railways in other parts of the state.

Synrem emphasized that the people of the state are not against development but are ready to fight for the required protection.

He also called on the government to ensure the international border with Bangladesh is sealed. “We want the border to be sealed since we are a microscopic tribe compared to the population of the rest of India. We fear that a day will come where we become minorities in our own land if illegal immigration or influx continues unabated,” he said.

Synrem pointed out that most Northeastern states have Inner Line Permits, but Meghalaya remains the only state in the region without laws to regulate movement of people.

He urged the central government to establish laws to regulate the movement of people and warned that the day may come when political rights and democracy would be changed.

Synrem also highlighted the issue of drug use among the youth population of the state, stating that the organisation has been fighting drugs-related issues and pressuring the state government to implement the NDPS Act.

He also urged the Centre to take steps to ensure that drugs are not supplied to the state, as Meghalaya does not produce drugs itself.

He reiterated the demand for establishment of an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Shillong to take measures to ensure drugs are not smuggled or brought into Meghalaya.