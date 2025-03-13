Thursday, March 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CM, wife blessed with third child

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 12: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his wife, Mehtab Chandee Sangma, have been blessed with a baby boy. The child was born between 10 pm and 10:15 pm on Tuesday night at a hospital in Delhi. This is the couple’s third child, and both mother and the newborn are said to be in good health.
Mehtab had won the bye-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat in November last year.
After attending a meeting with the KSU on Tuesday, the CM flew to Delhi to be with his family, leading to his absence from the Assembly session on Wednesday.
However, sources have confirmed that he will attend the final day of the budget session on Thursday.

