Thursday, March 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Investment Act will eliminate tribal land ownership: Mukul

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

LO warns of a long-term threat hidden within the proposed law—how lands acquired under the amendment could eventually be auctioned off under corporate bankruptcy laws

SHILLONG, March 12: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Wednesday raised concerns over the Meghalaya State Investment and Promotion (Amendment) Act, calling it a “systematic elimination” of tribal land ownership in the guise of investment.
There are apprehensions that the proposed law could override existing protections, paving the way for large-scale land transfers which may leave indigenous communities vulnerable.
“We facilitated investment earlier, and we did it successfully. So, there is a reason to question the intent of the government on why they suddenly need this new legislation,” Sangma said, pointing to existing frameworks that have historically governed land transactions in Meghalaya.
However, what troubles him is the way the amendment seeks to “supersede” existing laws, potentially allowing land acquisition through mechanisms that he believes could lead to alienation.
He emphasised that past governments have been cautious while allowing investment, ensuring that ownership remains with the people. He cited cases where lands granted for investment, particularly in areas bordering Assam, were misused.
“Instead of one acre, they were given 10 acres, 15 acres, and what happened? These lands became godowns, residences for outsiders. Systematic alienation is happening,” he said.
Sangma warned of a long-term threat hidden within the proposed law—how lands acquired under the amendment could eventually be auctioned off under corporate bankruptcy laws.
“If a company that has invested in Meghalaya goes bankrupt, their landholdings will go to the National Company Law Tribunal and then, be auctioned off. This is how slow elimination of land takes place,” he added.
Sangma is unconvinced with the government insisting that the law will not affect land transfer restrictions.
“We already have laws like the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act. If those need strengthening, let’s do that. But why create a new law that overrides everything else?” he questioned.
He made it clear that he supports investment, but only when it aligns with protecting indigenous ownership.
“Investment will come, but you don’t have to be in a hurry. We must move cautiously, with due diligence, ensuring our people are not left landless in the future,” he added.
He stressed that any new investment model should include safeguards such as mandatory local ownership in corporate ventures.
“Every investment should have a clause ensuring a minimum shareholding by local tribals. Otherwise, when the company fails, our people will lose everything,” he said.
The debate has fuelled a growing sense of insecurity among the people which is also reflected in the demand for Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya.
Sangma said, “People feel threatened because past experiences show how land is systematically taken away. When the government rushes things, the first question people ask is: what’s the intent.”

Previous article
CM, wife blessed with third child
Next article
CM skips session, ministers crumble under Opp pressure
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Teachers blame VC for unrest in NEHU

SHILLONG, March 12: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has criticised Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla for his “personal...
MEGHALAYA

VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon has called for an independent quality...
MEGHALAYA

Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has asked the ruling party to read...
MEGHALAYA

NTPC’s outstanding dues of Rs 565 cr to be cleared by 2026-27: Mondal

SHILLONG, March 12: The Meghalaya government is optimistic about clearing the dues of NTPC Limited worth Rs 565...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Teachers blame VC for unrest in NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has...

VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong,...

Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People...
Load more

Popular news

Teachers blame VC for unrest in NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has...

VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong,...

Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge