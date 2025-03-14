Those who have issues with Holi colours should leave country, says UP minister

CM Yogi Adityanath urges people to celebrate Holi in harmony, avoid forcing colours on others

LUCKNOW, March 13: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Thursday said that those who have a problem with Holi colours should leave the country.

With Holi and Friday prayers during Ramzan falling on the same day this week, some political leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have made controversial remarks, suggesting Muslims should stay indoors till noon or cover themselves with tarpaulin when coming out of their homes to avoid any inconvenience during the Holi celebrations.

Speaking at a Holi Milan event in Gorakhpur on Thursday, Nishad hit out at opposition parties, claiming some of their leaders were trying to create divisions in society. He accused them of misleading people by linking religion with Holi celebrations.

“People embrace each other during Friday prayers and they do the same while celebrating Holi. Both are festivals of togetherness, yet some politicians don’t want this unity.

A certain section is being misled by poisoning their minds, and they, too, are citizens of this country. If they have issues with colours, they shouldn’t just stay indoors…they should leave the country,” he said.

Nishad, the state fisheries minister, also emphasised that a particular section of society uses colours extensively, whether in clothing, home decor or businesses.

“They colour fabrics, paint their houses, and wear vibrant clothes. If they truly had an issue with colours, how would they engage in these activities?” he asked.

“Some claim that applying colours harms their faith, yet they wear colourful clothes without hesitation. The biggest traders of colours belong to this very community.” While extending Holi greetings to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders, Nishad remarked that even the Opposition wants prosperity and happiness for the country.

With Holi and Friday prayers coinciding this year, the Uttar Pradesh administration has ramped up security, deploying a significant police force in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

CM YOGI APPEALS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to people to celebrate Holi in harmony by following the centuries-old traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at the Bhakt Prahlad Shobha Yatra organised by the Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti here at Pandeyhata, the chief minister also said Holika Dahan should symbolise the burning away of ego and negative tendencies.

Aditanath’s remarks assume significance in view of the controversies over Holi celebrations and Friday prayers coinciding on Friday.

Muslims of Sambhal in UP have decided to hold Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) at 2.30 pm because of Holi.

The city has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Adityanath emphasised that festivals bring greater joy when celebrated with mutual respect and urged people not to forcibly apply colours on others, especially those who are unwell.

“People should celebrate Holi in harmony, following the centuries-old traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Festivals bring greater joy when celebrated with mutual respect,” he said. (PTI)