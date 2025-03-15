Ex-DoNER minister lauds move to expand Shillong Airport

SHILLONG, March 14: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh has expressed his happiness that the issues delaying the expansion of the Shillong Airport have been resolved.

Singh, who served as DoNER Minister for seven years from 2014, recalled that the existence of a hillock that was challenging to cross caused the delay in the Shillong Airport’s development.

He claimed that Shillong requires a good airport since it served as the original capital of Assam both during the British rule and even after India gained its independence.

Additionally, he noted that more commercial flights to Shillong were requested.

He said that the state had its first railway line during the current administration and that the Meghalaya government had received all of the patronage and assistance from the Modi-led government at the Centre.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal outreach is clear because he has visited the Northeast more than 65 times, which may be more than the combined total of all former prime ministers.

“The Modi government is now pointing to the entire Northeast as an example of progress. Only those who lived in the area prior to 2014 can truly comprehend the significant changes that have occurred here,” Singh continued.