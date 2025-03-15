Saturday, March 15, 2025
News AlertSPORTS

Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Rio de Janeiro, March 15: Veteran forward Neymar will miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who has not played for Brazil since October 2023 because of a knee injury, was replaced by teenage Real Madrid forward Endrick, reports Xinhua. “The return seemed so close, but unfortunately I won’t be able to wear the most important shirt in the world for the moment,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

“We had long conversations and everyone knows of my desire to return, but we agreed that it’s best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury,” he added.

Brazil will meet Colombia in Brasilia on March 20 and Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later. The five-time world champions are currently fifth in the 10-team South American group with 18 points from 12 qualifiers, seven points behind leaders Argentina.

Neymar has shown glimpses of his best form since returning to his original club Santos from Al-Hilal in January. In seven matches, the forward has scored three goals – including a stunning direct strike from a corner – and provided three assists for the Brazilian top-flight side.

The CBF also announced that Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and Flamengo defender Alex Sandro had replaced Manchester City’s Ederson and Flamengo right-back Danilo in Brazil’s squad. Endrick, who has been capped 13 times for Brazil and scored three goals, has netted six times in 28 outings for Real Madrid this season.

IANS

Previous article
Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze
Next article
India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA Moga and CIA Malout resulted in three suspects connected...
INTERNATIONAL

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s Permanent Representative P Harish has told Islamabad that ranting...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze

Giridih, March 15: Several people were injured, and multiple shops and vehicles were set on fire after a...
INTERNATIONAL

NASA-SpaceX launches mission to bring home Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

New York, March 15: NASA and SpaceX on Saturday launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA...

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s...

Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze

NATIONAL 0
Giridih, March 15: Several people were injured, and multiple...
Load more

Popular news

Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 15: A joint operation by CIA...

India denounces Pak’s ‘fanatical mindset’, says ranting on Kashmir won’t justify cross-border terror

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 15: Denouncing Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset”, India’s...

Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze

NATIONAL 0
Giridih, March 15: Several people were injured, and multiple...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge