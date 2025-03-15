Saturday, March 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

KSU hosts sports meet in honour of eminent scholar Prof Pakem

By: From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, March 14: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) RIST-USTM Unit successfully organized a sports meet on Friday, dedicated to honouring the legacy of an eminent scholar and leader, Prof Barrister Pakem. The one-day event, now in its third edition, was named the Prof. Barrister Pakem Memorial Sports Meet 2025, commemorating his invaluable contributions to society and the Khasi community.
Late Barrister Pakem, a distinguished academician and leader, had served as an MLA and former Education Minister in the state before assuming the role of the Vice Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in 1992. He was the first person from the Northeastern indigenous communities to hold this prestigious position.
The closing ceremony of the sports meet was also attended by KSU’s assistant education secretary, Shelkitbok Kharbani, alongside Ferdynald Kharkamni, president of KSU North Khasi Hills District, and Richie Lyngkhoi, president of KSU RIST-USTM Unit, along with other members of the organisation.
Throughout the day, the event featured various competitions for students, including shot put, basketball, futsal, tug-of-war, and sprint races, among others. To encourage sportsmanship, winners were awarded prizes in recognition of their achievements.
In their speeches, Shelkitbok Kharbani and Ferdynald Kharkamni expressed their joy at witnessing the unity and camaraderie among students from diverse backgrounds. They stressed on the importance of maintaining this spirit even beyond their academic journey to strengthen and unite the community.
The leaders also reminded the students of their responsibility in addressing challenges faced by the Khasi community. They stressed the importance of excelling in academics while also nurturing their talents to contribute meaningfully to society. They urged students to follow in the footsteps of great leaders like Prof Pakem, who dedicated his life to education and community welfare.
Additionally, the KSU leaders reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to fighting critical issues affecting the Khasi community, such as illegal immigration and the push for Inner Line Permit (ILP) implementation. They asserted that, while some may perceive these efforts as mere activism, for KSU, it is a matter of survival and protection of the indigenous identity.
In a strong message to the youth, the leaders also warned against drug abuse, emphasising the devastating impact it has had on many young lives and families.

Children smear colour on each other during the holi festival in the city on Friday. (ST)
