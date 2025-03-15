Police conduct awareness prog in Ri-Bhoi after fatal accidents

SHILLONG March 14: In the wake of frequent fatal accidents on the Guwahati-Shillong Road, which passes through Ri-Bhoi, officers and staff of Umsning police station, on Friday, conducted an awareness programme on road safety at Umsning Town Dorbar Hall.

The programme saw the participation of drivers and owners of all association within Umsning.

On the other hand, the Ri-Bhoi Police also participated in an awareness programme on ‘Drug Abuse and POCSO Act’ organised by Mawkhan VHC and Mawkhan RWWA at Mawlein Mawkhan football ground. Around 500 people attended the programme along with officers and staff of Ri-Bhoi District Enforcement Force.