TMC hails removal of land bank clause from MSIPF Act

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Opposition TMC has expressed satisfaction with the state government’s decision to remove the clause on land banks from the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. State TMC chief, Charles Pyngrope emphasized the need for transparency and taking everyone on board.

The amendment was adopted after public pressure and criticism from opposition leaders.

The Assembly unanimously adopted the amendment to remove the clause on land banks before passing the bill.

The decision came after weeks of protests from civil society groups and opposition parties, who raised concerns over the potential misuse of land acquisition powers under the Act.

TMC leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma had, earlier, raised concerns over the Meghalaya State Investment and Promotion (Amendment) Act, calling it a “systematic elimination” of tribal land ownership in the guise of investment.