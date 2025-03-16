Sunday, March 16, 2025
MEGHALAYA

TMC hails removal of land bank clause from MSIPF Act

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Opposition TMC has expressed satisfaction with the state government’s decision to remove the clause on land banks from the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. State TMC chief, Charles Pyngrope emphasized the need for transparency and taking everyone on board.
The amendment was adopted after public pressure and criticism from opposition leaders.
The Assembly unanimously adopted the amendment to remove the clause on land banks before passing the bill.
The decision came after weeks of protests from civil society groups and opposition parties, who raised concerns over the potential misuse of land acquisition powers under the Act.
TMC leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma had, earlier, raised concerns over the Meghalaya State Investment and Promotion (Amendment) Act, calling it a “systematic elimination” of tribal land ownership in the guise of investment.

Previous article
Conrad Sangma re-elected as NPP national president
Next article
Debates, critiques & camaraderie key highlights of ‘productive’ 10-day Assembly budget session
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip,...
MEGHALAYA

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand for Inner Line permit in Meghalaya is likely to...
MEGHALAYA

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended the University of Science...
MEGHALAYA

Govt drops plan to remove Katakey

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government’s reported plan to remove Justice (retired) BP Katakey from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister...
Load more

Popular news

Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings, Palestinians gather for...

CM to raise ILP demand with HM today

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 15: The long-pending demand...

USTM one of the best universities in NE: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, March 15: Chief Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge