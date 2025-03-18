Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated the scientific mining of coal after more than a decade of a ban on rat-hole mining imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the first scientific coal mining block at ‘Saryngkham-A’ at Byndihati in East Jaintia Hills district through video conferencing.

It was in April 2014 when the NGT had banned rat-hole coal mining following a petition filed by a student group in adjoining Dima Hasao district of Assam, claiming river acidification due to mining.

Addressing a gathering, Sangma congratulated stakeholders, including officials, mine owners, other mining lease applicants and the owner of this particular mining lease, Dapmain Shylla of Byndihati, who all contributed in making scientific mining in the state a reality.

He said the last 10 to 11 years have been one of the most difficult periods for a lot of citizens, especially those who are directly and indirectly connected with the coal industry, as they went through great financial hardships.

Sangma recalled that in 2018 when he became the chief minister for the first time, the issue of resumption of coal mining was accorded top priority by the state’s coalition government.

He said hard work in the last six to seven years yielded fruits through the inauguration of the first scientific coal mining block. He said the government’s effort now will be to ensure that the other applicants receive mining permissions and are able to start mining in a scientific manner.

“It is always complicated and difficult for the first one or two or three of them, because they are moving in uncharted territory, not knowing what challenges may suddenly crop up and delay the process, but now that there has already been somebody who has moved and seen everything, it is going to be easier for others who are behind to move forward,” Sangma said.

He also said that Meghalaya had many challenges, apart from the technological aspect. “We have land rights and landholding systems which are very different from the rest of the country, and hence, different kinds of provisions and challenges came up in order for us to be able to make this particular mining a possibility,” he said.

Sutnga Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla in her address hoped that the dream of transforming Meghalaya into a USD 10 billion economy by 2028 becomes a reality under Sangma’s leadership.

Among others who spoke during the programme include Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council Executive Member Hambertus Nongtdu, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi and former Khliehriat MLA Justin Dkhar.