Bournemouth’s Huijsen gets first senior call-up for Spain

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 17: Inigo Martinez has been ruled out of the Spanish National Team squad due to a knee injury, according to a medical report from his club FC Barcelona. In his place, head coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Dean Huijsen, from AFC Bournemouth, to the senior squad for the first time.
Huijsen had initially been called up by coach Santi Denia for the U21 squad.De la Fuente had previously announced his squad list from Valencia, the city that suffered the destruction of the storms last October, for the double-header against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.It was a special announcement, as it was done by four players from the towns that suffered the most from the tragic events late last year.Jorge Greus, goalkeeper for Paiporta Club de Futbol, David Serra, centre-back for Unio Benetusser Favara, Mario Garcia, midfielder for Union Deportiva Aldaia and Jorge Monforte, striker for Catarroja CF were the stars of the show announcing the 27 players selected for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.The matches represent the first international call up of the year 2025 and present a great challenge for the defending European Champions. The first match against the Netherlands will take place on March 20 in Rotterdam and the second March 23 in Valencia. With Spain set to defend their European crown, the upcoming UEFA Nations League quarter-finals against the Netherlands will serve as a crucial test for Luis de la Fuente’s squad. (IANS)

Previous article
Leverkusen bag 4-3 comeback win over Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Next article
PSG move closer to 13th French league title with win over Marseille
