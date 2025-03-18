Tuesday, March 18, 2025
PSG move closer to 13th French league title with win over Marseille

By: Agencies

Paris, March 17: Paris Saint-Germain concluded a perfect week to move a step closer to a record-extending 13th French league title.
PSG beat second-placed Marseille 3-1 on Sunday to extend its lead at the top to 19 points with just eight rounds remaining. The victory over its bitter rival in the biggest game of French soccer came five days after PSG ousted Liverpool from the Champions League.
Known as “Le Classique,” the game between PSG and Marseille became popular during the 1990s when Marseille dominated. But the southern club – the only French team to win the Champions League back in 1993 – has fallen well behind since PSG was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011. Sunday’s win extended PSG’s unbeaten run against Marseille to nine league matches.
Still unbeaten in the league this season, PSG was in control and took the lead in the 17th minute. Ousmane Dembélé ran behind the back of the defense after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cleverly deflected the ball for Fabian Ruiz, who set up the France forward. Dembélé then skipped past Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and scored his 21st league goal of the season in an open goal.
Dembélé has been unstoppable since the turn of the year, notching 22 goals in all competitions for PSG so far in 2025, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.Dembélé also scored PSG’s goal when it won 1-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals following a penalty shootout.
Marseille stayed calm at the Parc des Princes after conceding, keeping a high pressing that resulted in a few dangerous first-half chances and corners.
But PSG made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute after Ruiz was expertly picked up by Achraf Hakimi and made the most of a lapse in the Marseille defense before crossing the ball for Nuno Mendes, who slotted the ball home.
Marseille pulled one back after the interval when a poor back pass from Nuno Mendes was intercepted by Marseille captain Adrien Rabiot. (AP)

Bournemouth’s Huijsen gets first senior call-up for Spain
