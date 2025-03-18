Govt calls tender for Barik PWD complex re-devp

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The Meghalaya government has finally invited tenders for the redevelopment of the PWD Complex at Barik Point.

The project is valued at approximately Rs 16.73 crore, with a completion timeline of 24 months.

Although some groups have opposed the redevelopment, the government maintains that the complex will serve as a symbol of unity not only for the state but for the entire country.

Acknowledging the presence of heritage buildings within the complex, the government has assured that proper care will be taken to restore and repurpose them without causing any damage or demolition.

Last year, a high-mast national flag was unveiled at the PWD Complex in Barik. However, it was torn down twice due to strong winds in the city.

As part of the redevelopment plan, the government intends to utilise 25 acres of land for the creation of new walkways, a green park, museums, and other infrastructure projects.