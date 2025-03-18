Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt calls tender for Barik PWD complex re-devp

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The Meghalaya government has finally invited tenders for the redevelopment of the PWD Complex at Barik Point.
The project is valued at approximately Rs 16.73 crore, with a completion timeline of 24 months.
Although some groups have opposed the redevelopment, the government maintains that the complex will serve as a symbol of unity not only for the state but for the entire country.
Acknowledging the presence of heritage buildings within the complex, the government has assured that proper care will be taken to restore and repurpose them without causing any damage or demolition.
Last year, a high-mast national flag was unveiled at the PWD Complex in Barik. However, it was torn down twice due to strong winds in the city.
As part of the redevelopment plan, the government intends to utilise 25 acres of land for the creation of new walkways, a green park, museums, and other infrastructure projects.

Previous article
NIT students stage protest over lack of basic facilities
Next article
Jungle blazes in state put Fire Services dept to the test
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team will head to Karnataka to investigate the death of...
MEGHALAYA

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated the scientific mining of coal after more than a...
MEGHALAYA

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted on Monday morning at Laitumkhrah Police Point after an...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU urges Centre to appoint regular VC on seniority basis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has decided to write to the Ministry of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team...

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated...

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted...
Load more

Popular news

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team...

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated...

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge