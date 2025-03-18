Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Jungle blazes in state put Fire Services dept to the test

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department is hard-pressed to deal with forest fires reported from various parts of the East Khasi Hills district and the state beyond.
In Shillong, the department attended 28 incidents of jungle fires on Sunday and a similar situation continued on Monday.
Jungle fires raged in the Mawiong area near the Umiam Lake on its far side on Sunday evening. Large swathes were burnt as the fire tenders could not reach the area deep inside.
A forest fire also broke out in Mawlynrei on Sunday evening, spreading to about 4 acres due to strong winds. The fire tenders were unable to access the area but the local community brought the blaze under control using traditional methods.
The Mawlynrei fire underscored the importance of community involvement, traditional knowledge, and timely alerts.
The Superintendent of Police, F&ES, Shillong informed The Shillong Times on Monday that they are overstretched, attending to several instances of forest fires every day. “The forest fires are usually started by cigarettes thrown after smoking,” he said,
adding that there have been fewer instances of residential fires in the city than in 2024.
On March 13, the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority warned of “very high forest fire risk” in isolated forest areas of West, North, and East Garo Hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills, and West Khasi Hills in the next seven days. It advised the citizens to be cautious.
Later, a wet surface wind alert from the India Meteorological Department was received.
“Given the wet conditions, the risk of forest fires is generally lower. However, forest fires could still be a concern due to potential dry under-brush, strong winds, lightning strikes, or human activity,” the alert read.

Previous article
Govt calls tender for Barik PWD complex re-devp
Next article
Scientists decode DNA of world’s largest cave fish
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team will head to Karnataka to investigate the death of...
MEGHALAYA

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated the scientific mining of coal after more than a...
MEGHALAYA

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted on Monday morning at Laitumkhrah Police Point after an...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU urges Centre to appoint regular VC on seniority basis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has decided to write to the Ministry of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team...

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated...

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted...
Load more

Popular news

State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team...

Scientific mining takes off; CM inaugurates first block

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Meghalaya on Monday initiated...

Bomb hoax affects life in Laitumkhrah

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 17: Public life was disrupted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge