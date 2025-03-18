Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Mar 18: As per directions issued by Meghalaya Chief Minister in a recent stock- taking with officials of Forest and Environment Department — Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has been directed to perform a comprehensive audit and inspection of all industrial units in Byrnihat on Meghalaya side .

This intensive audit has to be completed by MSPCB in a week’s time and report submitted to Forest and Environment Department. Earlier, the Chief Minister had already made a comprehensive statement in the Budget Session of the Assembly regarding negative global and national reports and urged coordinated action between Assam and Meghalaya.

He also sent a DO letter to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam for collaborative action as most of the polluting industries of red category are in Assam side of Byrnihat.

Assam State Pollution Control Board  (ASPCB) has already initiated action and steps for audit & inspection of their industrial units. At the same time Meghalaya Government is also initiating stringent measures to monitor and review pollution on our side .

Previous article
MPMC urges Conrad to try for CUET exam centre in Shillong
Next article
Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible voters, including illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Election Commission of...
NATIONAL

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia has requested the Union railway ministry to rename two...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of students from Meghalaya in Karnataka...
MEGHALAYA

MPMC urges Conrad to try for CUET exam centre in Shillong

Shillong, Mar 18: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) on Tuesday has sought Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible...

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia...

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish...
Load more

Popular news

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible...

Assam MP urges govt to rename 2 rail routes after Vaishnavite saints

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 18: BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia...

Meghalaya govt concerned over students’ death in Karnataka

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 18: Meghalaya government on Tuesday expressed anguish...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge