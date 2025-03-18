MSPCB asked to audit industrial units at Byrnihat in a week

Shillong, Mar 18: As per directions issued by Meghalaya Chief Minister in a recent stock- taking with officials of Forest and Environment Department — Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has been directed to perform a comprehensive audit and inspection of all industrial units in Byrnihat on Meghalaya side .

This intensive audit has to be completed by MSPCB in a week’s time and report submitted to Forest and Environment Department. Earlier, the Chief Minister had already made a comprehensive statement in the Budget Session of the Assembly regarding negative global and national reports and urged coordinated action between Assam and Meghalaya.

He also sent a DO letter to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam for collaborative action as most of the polluting industries of red category are in Assam side of Byrnihat.

Assam State Pollution Control Board (ASPCB) has already initiated action and steps for audit & inspection of their industrial units. At the same time Meghalaya Government is also initiating stringent measures to monitor and review pollution on our side .