None of M’laya’s surveyed sacred groves registered with district councils, rues CM

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 17: None of the sacred groves surveyed during the study for Forest Inventory of Sacred Groves in Meghalaya (Volume III) report have been registered with the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), as mandated by the 1960 rules, underscoring the urgent need for administrative action to secure these vital natural resources.

This was revealed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma citing the report, which was released by him.

The report was prepared by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Working Plan, Research and Training), PC Chaudhury.

Although he lauded the research efforts on sacred groves of Meghalaya, Sangma, however, lamented that none of such ancient landmarks have been recorded by the ADCs as mandated.

The sacred groves of Meghalaya, known for providing crucial ecosystem services, remain unregistered with the autonomous district councils, as required by the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Management and Control of Forests) Rules, 1960. This lack of registration means these ecologically significant areas do not receive legal protection against non-forestry activities.

Meghalaya’s landscape is enriched with undisturbed virgin forests, safeguarded for centuries by local tribal communities for religious and cultural reasons. These sacred groves offer numerous ecosystem services, including soil erosion reduction, maintenance of the hydrological cycle, uncontaminated water availability, and natural seed dispersal.

Additionally, they contribute to ecosystem health, habitat preservation, and the conservation of pollinators and predators. With the growing threat of climate change, the role of these forests in biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration has garnered increased attention.

It may also be noted that Meghalaya has demanded the Centre to declare its sacred groves as community reserves.

The state’s Forest department, in its appeal to the central government, has sought financial assistance of Rs 24.74 crore for their conservation and to bolster their resilience against climate change.

“Declaring these sacred grove areas as Community Reserves will provide legal recognition and protection, making them eligible for financial aid under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of ‘Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats,” the chief minister said, while also emphasising the importance of research and data-driven decision-making in governance to formulate informed policies.