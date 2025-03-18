State team rushes to K’taka for probing teenager’s death

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: A two-member official team will head to Karnataka to investigate the death of a 13-year-old student from Meghalaya under controversial circumstances.

The officials have been deputed to visit Karnataka, taking cognizance of a news report published in The Shillong Times, Director of School Education and Literacy Swapnil Tembe stated in an order issued on Monday. The deputed officials are Sub-Inspector of Schools and Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, Shillong, P Sunn, and District MIS, PM-POSHAN, Shillong, R Kharsyntiew.

Tembe added that they will coordinate with the concerned district administration and the parents of all affected children from Meghalaya.

The officials are expected to submit a detailed report on the incident.

It may be noted that a 13-year-old boy from Meghalaya died, while 29 other inmates of an unauthorised hostel run by a private school in T Kagepura village, Mandya district, Karnataka, were hospitalized in critical condition after experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration. The symptoms reportedly followed the consumption of leftover food prepared for Holi celebrations elsewhere.

The deceased has been identified as Khrehlang Khongtani from Lyndem village under Pynursla Civil Subdivision. He was a Class VI student.

Body arrives home

The body of 13-year-old Khrehlang Khongtani arrived at his village in Pynursla on Monday evening around 5 pm.

Lyndem village Rangbah Shnong (Headman) Ebren Khongthah said that the boy’s two elder brothers, who study at the same school in Mandya district, Karnataka, were the only ones who accompanied the body back to the village.

According to him, the brothers said that Khrehlang had initially recovered after being critically ill due to food poisoning.

“We were told that he was even discharged from the hospital. But later, his health deteriorated again, and he passed away after being re-admitted,” Khongthah said, adding that four siblings from the same family are currently studying in Karnataka.

Yeoman services of

Lei Synshar society

The Rangbah Shnong also mentioned that many children from economically weaker sections are pursuing their education outside Meghalaya with the support of the Lei Synshar Cultural Society (LSCS).

It may be noted that LSCS has been sending children to Karnataka for free education since 2001.

Meanwhile, LSCS active member Wailad Nongtdu expressed deep sorrow over the boy’s death due to food poisoning.

“Everyone who ate the food fell ill. It was not just our students,” said Nongtdu, who himself pursued his studies outside Meghalaya with support from the society.

He further informed that more than 100 students from Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and Ri-Bhoi district are studying outside the state with the help of LSCS.

According to him, many students have successfully completed degrees in medicine, engineering, postgraduate studies, and other fields through the society’s assistance.

When asked whether LSCS is linked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Nongtdu, clarified that the society is not directly associated with RSS.

However, he acknowledged that many people from Meghalaya have received support from RSS. “The RSS is ready to help, and it does not matter which religion a person belongs to,” he said.

Nongtdu also clarified that LSCS does not force anyone to study outside Meghalaya. “We only offer help after obtaining the consent of the parents and family members,” he stated.