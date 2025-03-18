St Anthony’s College organises mini job fair

Shillong, Mar 18: The placement cell of St Anthony’s College in collaboration with the Hospitality department organised the first ever mini job fair inside the college campus on Tuesday.

This event is designed to connect employers and career/ academic advisors with talented and motivated students seeking global admissions, internship and employment opportunities.

Besides the third year students of the college, students from MIT University, Shillong College and other neighbouring colleges visited the mini job fair.

The college decided to organise this event with the aim to provide a platform for students to make a choice of pursuing their career according to their area of interest and be open to opportunities.

A total number of six firms took part in the mini job fair include Accentuate Academy, Jettwings Institute, The Matana, Bids, [24]7.ai and Global Admissions.

Talking to reporters, St Anthony’s College vice principal, Fr. Joby Joseph said that they aim to organize this job fair since they found that many students do not know where to go when they finish their graduation.

“We have tried to bring these companies at the job fair inside the campus so that students can take advantage of the opportunity which is being provided at their door steps,” Fr. Joseph said.

He however said that they have found that students lack motivation and readiness to explore the opportunities which are there before them.

Meanwhile, St Anthony’s College vice principal said that every year many of the big companies visit them, being one of the top colleges in the city.

According to him, students are not able to participate in the job selection oganised by the big companies whether in Delhi or down South since it clashes with their examinations.

“Therefore it is very important to organise such a job fair within our own space,” he said.

Fr. Joseph also informed that they are planning to hold these kinds of job fairs on a bigger scale in the future.

He further informed that the government departments are ready to collaborate with the college in order to get more companies to come in and maybe have such job fairs at a larger scale.