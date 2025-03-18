Tuesday, March 18, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Deliberate burning of forest prohibited in Ri Bhoi district

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Nongpoh, Mar 18: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya, Abhilash Baranwal, has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), prohibiting deliberate burning of forests within the district.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, he underscored the severe impact of forest fires during the dry season, citing threats to forest regeneration, human lives, wildlife, and air quality.

To enforce the order, the administration has tasked the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Social Forestry and the Soil and Water Conservation Department with strict monitoring. Additionally, local authorities, including village headmen (Rangbah shnong), have been urged to collaborate in implementing the directive.

“We appeal to all headmen (Rangbah shnong) to take this issue seriously and cooperate with the administration. Those responsible for setting forests on fire should be identified and reported to the concerned authorities and the local police,” Baranwal stated.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that only through the concerted efforts of local authorities and enforcement agencies can the menace of forest fires be controlled, ensuring the protection of human lives, wildlife, and the environment.

Previous article
St Anthony’s College organises mini job fair
Next article
Want to see India overtake China, become ‘real leader’ of free world: Former Australian PM
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Want to see India overtake China, become ‘real leader’ of free world: Former Australian PM

New Delhi, March 18: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the country's rise over the last decade,...
MEGHALAYA

St Anthony’s College organises mini job fair

  Shillong, Mar 18: The placement cell of St Anthony’s College in collaboration with the Hospitality department organised the...
News Alert

Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Revised cost estimate of Rs 1019.16 cr approved

GUWAHATI, March 18: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the revised cost estimate of...
NATIONAL

ECI decides to move forward on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar

New Delhi, March 18: Aiming to weed out ineligible voters, including illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Election Commission of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Want to see India overtake China, become ‘real leader’ of free world: Former Australian PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

St Anthony’s College organises mini job fair

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 18: The placement cell of St Anthony’s...

Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Revised cost estimate of Rs 1019.16 cr approved

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, March 18: The Ministry of Road Transport and...
Load more

Popular news

Want to see India overtake China, become ‘real leader’ of free world: Former Australian PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 18: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

St Anthony’s College organises mini job fair

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 18: The placement cell of St Anthony’s...

Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Revised cost estimate of Rs 1019.16 cr approved

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, March 18: The Ministry of Road Transport and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge