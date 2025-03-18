Deliberate burning of forest prohibited in Ri Bhoi district

Nongpoh, Mar 18: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya, Abhilash Baranwal, has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), prohibiting deliberate burning of forests within the district.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, he underscored the severe impact of forest fires during the dry season, citing threats to forest regeneration, human lives, wildlife, and air quality.

To enforce the order, the administration has tasked the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Social Forestry and the Soil and Water Conservation Department with strict monitoring. Additionally, local authorities, including village headmen (Rangbah shnong), have been urged to collaborate in implementing the directive.

“We appeal to all headmen (Rangbah shnong) to take this issue seriously and cooperate with the administration. Those responsible for setting forests on fire should be identified and reported to the concerned authorities and the local police,” Baranwal stated.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that only through the concerted efforts of local authorities and enforcement agencies can the menace of forest fires be controlled, ensuring the protection of human lives, wildlife, and the environment.