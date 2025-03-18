Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Revised cost estimate of Rs 1019.16 cr approved

GUWAHATI, March 18: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the revised cost estimate of Rs 1019.16 crore for the construction of the two-lane bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat over the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

“A revised cost of ₹1019,16,55,015 has been approved for completing this crucial link to the world’s largest river island,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on social media on Tuesday.

Notably, work on the key project has been stalled since September 5, 2024. The project was awarded in August 2021 under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode with a deadline of December 2025.

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi had recently raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, seeking a reply on the matter from Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Gogoi said that despite the project being sanctioned in 2021, only 32 percent of the work has been done “due to mismanagement and contractor withdrawal”.

Once completed, the 6.8 km-long bridge will improve accessibility to Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and enhance economic and social integration with the mainland.