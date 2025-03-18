USTM Physics Dept rises to 34th Rank in Nature Index surpassing premier universities

Guwahati, March 18: The Department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been ranked at an unprecedented 34th position by the prestigious Nature Index-2024, surpassing many premier institutions of the nation in this highly competitive global research platform.

At the same time, the Nature Index database, curated by Springer Nature, has ranked USTM at an impressive 48th position in terms of research outputs, according to a Press release.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that this recognition comes as a reward for the institution’s commitment to cutting-edge research, innovation, and academic excellence. By consistently pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery, USTM is emerging as a leading research hub in the country, he added.

In this regard, Dr Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor & Head, Department of Physics USTM stated, “This remarkable feat is attributed to the unwavering dedication and intellectual prowess of our faculty member Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed. His exceptional contributions to the domain of theoretical physics have driven USTM to an enviable stature on the international stage”.

Dr. Ahmed’s seven research papers, published in the prestigious Nature Indexed Journal – European Physical Journal C, with cumulative impact share of 4.67 in this globally acclaimed journal underscores the depth and significance of his research. This recognition reflects the department’s ongoing dedication to advancing research and contributing to scientific advancements in physics on a global scale.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor in the Physics Department of USTM said that while the Physics department of USTM has achieved All India Rank 34, USTM has been placed in All India Rank 48 with 4.72 cumulative impact share. “I am happy to say that seven of my research papers have been published in the European Physical Journal C, a highly regarded journal in the field of physics”, he stated.

The Nature Index is a global database that tracks high-quality research output in the natural sciences. It is maintained by Nature Research and measures institutional and country-level performance based on research publications in 82 prestigious scientific journals covering disciplines such as physics, chemistry, earth sciences, and life sciences.

For more details: https://www.nature.com/nature-index/institution-outputs/generate/physical-sciences/countries-India/all