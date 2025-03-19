Ampareen lauds focus on reducing healthcare costs

SHILLONG, March 18: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has praised the state’s healthcare system for prioritizing treatment cost reduction.

She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi for their support in implementing technological infrastructure to ease out-of-pocket expenditure.

Lyngdoh also highlighted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of Oil India, which has approved Rs 2.5 crore for the Dishayen Foundation to install modern CO2 diode machines in the Oncology Department of Tura Civil Hospital.

“The government is grateful for the private entity’s support in addressing infrastructure building and establishing critical treatment facilities,” she said.

Lyngdoh praised the Tura Civil Hospital for its efforts in combating cancer and expressed hope for more CRS assistance in the future.

The healthcare system is stepping up to meet the needs and requirements of the people, she added.