Wednesday, March 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen lauds focus on reducing healthcare costs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, March 18: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has praised the state’s healthcare system for prioritizing treatment cost reduction.
She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi for their support in implementing technological infrastructure to ease out-of-pocket expenditure.
Lyngdoh also highlighted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of Oil India, which has approved Rs 2.5 crore for the Dishayen Foundation to install modern CO2 diode machines in the Oncology Department of Tura Civil Hospital.
“The government is grateful for the private entity’s support in addressing infrastructure building and establishing critical treatment facilities,” she said.
Lyngdoh praised the Tura Civil Hospital for its efforts in combating cancer and expressed hope for more CRS assistance in the future.
The healthcare system is stepping up to meet the needs and requirements of the people, she added.

Previous article
Decision on rlys should be based on people’s will: Hek to Centre
Next article
MLAs’ assets greater than budget of key state sectors: ADR report
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM seeks thorough audit of industrial units in Byrnihat

SHILLONG, March 18: The state government has gone into damage control mode with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...
MEGHALAYA

CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on Finance Accounts 2023-24, has highlighted that the Meghalaya government...
MEGHALAYA

Focus back on 2009 ‘trafficking’ report after twin deaths

An investigative report by Tehelka found that over 1,600 students from Khasi-Jaintia Hills were taken by the RSS...
MEGHALAYA

Second Meghalaya boy dies in Karnataka, school shut

SHILLONG, March 18: Food poisoning claimed the life of another student from Meghalaya studying in Karnataka. Sources said 12-year-old...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM seeks thorough audit of industrial units in Byrnihat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The state government has gone into...

CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on...

Focus back on 2009 ‘trafficking’ report after twin deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
An investigative report by Tehelka found that over 1,600...
Load more

Popular news

CM seeks thorough audit of industrial units in Byrnihat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The state government has gone into...

CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on...

Focus back on 2009 ‘trafficking’ report after twin deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
An investigative report by Tehelka found that over 1,600...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge