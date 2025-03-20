Thursday, March 20, 2025
Bikaner’s nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number

By: Agencies

Bikaner, March 20: Pana Devi Godara, a 93-year-old athlete from Bikaner, has defied age and proven that determination knows no boundaries. Recently, at the 45th National Masters Athletics Championship in Bengaluru, Pana Devi won gold medals in multiple events, including Shot Put, 100-meter sprint, and Discus Throw, making the entire nation proud. Pana Devi’s significant achievements have brought her into the spotlight.

The achievements that she made showcased her unwavering spirit and dedication to athletics, irrespective of her advanced age. Now, Pana Devi’s next goal is to bring home a medal from the World Championship in Sweden this August.

Moreover, Pana Devi has been selected also to represent India at the Asian Master Athletics Championship to be held in Indonesia in September. Talking to IANS, nonagenarian Pana Devi has expressed joy over her upcoming participating in athletics competition in Sweden and Indonesia. She said that she is quite excited to take part in the games there.

She also shared her memories about winning medals in the Bengaluru event. Pana Devi, a resident of the Chaudhary Colony in Bikaner, combines her passion for athletics with daily responsibilities at home.

She takes care of her cows and buffaloes every day working hard in this regard. She also maintains a strict fitness regimen that has contributed to her extraordinary success. Pana Devi’s disciplined lifestyle and relentless hard work have played a crucial role in her achievements.

Winning a medal at this age may be a great success for Pana Devi, but it is also an inspiration to all, especially women. The message is that women and men should focus on fitness and make positive changes in their lives.

At 93, Pani Devi stands as a beacon of strength and determination, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams. This achievement is a matter of pride not only for Bikaner but for the entire country, and Pana Devi’s story continues to inspire many.

IANS

