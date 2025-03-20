Repeated offenders in cow slaughter cases to be booked under MCOCA: Maha CM

Mumbai, March 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday warned that action will be taken against those found repeatedly involved in committing crime of cow slaughter.

He announced in the Assembly that a case will be registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. “According to the law, cow slaughter is a crime. However, it has been observed that cow slaughter is being committed repeatedly. Those who repeatedly commit such crimes will be taken action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act,” he said in his reply to a query raised by Congress legislator Sangram Jagtap.

Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, said, “On November 2, 2024, a dispute broke out between two communities in Shrigonda of Ahilyanagar district. This dispute later turned into a fight.

As soon as the information about this incident was received, the police reached the spot. The police also admitted the injured in the fight to the hospital. Unfortunately, one person who was admitted to the Khasi Gi Hospital in Ahilyanagar died in this.

It does not appear that the police showed any kind of delay in this case.” The police took immediate action in this case and arrested the criminal. However, he was released on bail from the court.

Minister Bhoyar also said that strict action will be taken in the cases in Shrigonda city and no one will be released. Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate in the Assembly said that if there is any delay in the insurance company’s obligations under the crop insurance scheme, legal action will be taken against the concerned insurance company. He was responding to a query raised by BJP legislator Shweta Mahale.

“The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a scheme of the Central government and as per the guidelines of the Central government, this scheme is being implemented in the state from the 2016 Kharif season.

The Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme has been implemented in Buldhana district through the Agricultural Insurance Company of India. In Buldhana and Chikhali talukas, farmers have insured 1.26 lakh hectares through 1.45 lakh insurance applications in 2023 Kharif season.

The area is covered under insurance. As of March 18, 2025, 26,488 insurance applications worth Rs 21.17 crore were approved, of which 16 were approved,” said Minister Kokate. The Minister also said that a compensation of Rs 8.80 crore has been distributed for 457 insurance applications.

The remaining 10,311 insurance applications are pending for compensation of Rs 12.37 crore. He added that the amount of crop insurance compensation has exceeded 110 per cent of the accumulated insurance premium. The state government has initiated the process of providing funds to the insurance company for compensation of losses above 110 per cent, he said.

IANS