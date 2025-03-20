Thursday, March 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Repeated offenders in cow slaughter cases to be booked under MCOCA: Maha CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday warned that action will be taken against those found repeatedly involved in committing crime of cow slaughter.

He announced in the Assembly that a case will be registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. “According to the law, cow slaughter is a crime. However, it has been observed that cow slaughter is being committed repeatedly. Those who repeatedly commit such crimes will be taken action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act,” he said in his reply to a query raised by Congress legislator Sangram Jagtap.

Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, said, “On November 2, 2024, a dispute broke out between two communities in Shrigonda of Ahilyanagar district. This dispute later turned into a fight.

As soon as the information about this incident was received, the police reached the spot. The police also admitted the injured in the fight to the hospital. Unfortunately, one person who was admitted to the Khasi Gi Hospital in Ahilyanagar died in this.

It does not appear that the police showed any kind of delay in this case.” The police took immediate action in this case and arrested the criminal. However, he was released on bail from the court.

Minister Bhoyar also said that strict action will be taken in the cases in Shrigonda city and no one will be released. Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate in the Assembly said that if there is any delay in the insurance company’s obligations under the crop insurance scheme, legal action will be taken against the concerned insurance company. He was responding to a query raised by BJP legislator Shweta Mahale.

“The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a scheme of the Central government and as per the guidelines of the Central government, this scheme is being implemented in the state from the 2016 Kharif season.

The Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme has been implemented in Buldhana district through the Agricultural Insurance Company of India. In Buldhana and Chikhali talukas, farmers have insured 1.26 lakh hectares through 1.45 lakh insurance applications in 2023 Kharif season.

The area is covered under insurance. As of March 18, 2025, 26,488 insurance applications worth Rs 21.17 crore were approved, of which 16 were approved,” said Minister Kokate. The Minister also said that a compensation of Rs 8.80 crore has been distributed for 457 insurance applications.

The remaining 10,311 insurance applications are pending for compensation of Rs 12.37 crore. He added that the amount of crop insurance compensation has exceeded 110 per cent of the accumulated insurance premium. The state government has initiated the process of providing funds to the insurance company for compensation of losses above 110 per cent, he said.

IANS

Previous article
Curfew & shutdown hit life in Manipur’s Churachandpur for 4th day, no fresh incidents
Next article
Bikaner’s nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Senior doctor who became face of RG Kar movement transferred – to a lower-ranked post

Kolkata, March 20: Senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became a face of the movement by the medical fraternity...
NATIONAL

Diversity is India’s strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that diversity is the strength and power of India and...
NATIONAL

India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

New Delhi, March 20: India is all set to welcome its own web browser, taking another big step...
NATIONAL

Bikaner’s nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number

Bikaner, March 20: Pana Devi Godara, a 93-year-old athlete from Bikaner, has defied age and proven that determination...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Senior doctor who became face of RG Kar movement transferred – to a lower-ranked post

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 20: Senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became...

Diversity is India’s strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that...

India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 20: India is all set to...
Load more

Popular news

Senior doctor who became face of RG Kar movement transferred – to a lower-ranked post

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 20: Senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became...

Diversity is India’s strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that...

India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 20: India is all set to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge