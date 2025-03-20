Curfew & shutdown hit life in Manipur’s Churachandpur for 4th day, no fresh incidents

Imphal, March 20: The shutdown, as well as curfew, in Manipur’s Churachandpur district badly affected normal life for the fourth day on Thursday even as no fresh incidents were reported in the tribal district, officials said.

The district administration has extended the curfew in the trouble-torn district while the security forces comprising both Manipur Police and central paramilitary forces intensified vigil to control the volatile situation.

The ethnic unrest, which erupted earlier this week between the Hmar and Zomi tribal communities, has led to heightened security measures, with authorities deploying additional forces and conducting flag marches to prevent further clashes.

The violence began on March 16 night following a severe assault on Hmar Inpui General Secretary, Richard Laltanpuia Hmar allegedly by rival group attackers. The incident triggered retaliation, culminating in the killing of 53-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community and injuries to several others on March 18.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Students Federation (ZSF), which called the shutdown on March 19, on Thursday relaxed the shutdown for two hours from 4 p.m. each day until further declaration. The clashes erupted on March 18 night between two different groups belonging to the Zomi and Hmar tribes – though they and the Kukis are from the same ethnic group – in the district.

A police officer said the March 18 night, violence occurred hours after a peace settlement was reached on March 17 between the apex bodies of the two communities and the family members of two groups following the attacks on Hmar Inpui General Secretary.

The Hmar tribal organisation had first called for an indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur on March 17. Six tribal MLAs and 12 tribal organisations separately appealed for peace in Churachandpur district on March 19.

Making a joint appeal to maintain peace and communal harmony, the organisations belonging to the Hmar and Zomi communities, said that collective commitments would ensure restoring peace, healing wounds, and building a future where all communities of Churachandpur can co-exist with dignity and mutual respect.

To prevent the recurrence of such misunderstandings and to foster mutual trust and communal harmony in the district, a joint peace committee would be established to monitor the situation and address any misunderstandings that may arise between communities in the future, these organisations said in a joint statement.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S., in an appeal, said that attacks and counter-attacks have been reported and there is an urgent need to restore peace and maintain law and order.

