Kharge to discuss Cong slump with all district chiefs

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: Following the recent debacle in the KHADC and JHADC elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has summoned all District Presidents of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to New Delhi on March 27.
Sources within the Congress party confirmed that Kharge has called the district presidents to discuss the party’s poor performance in the elections, where several top leaders suffered defeats.
Prominent figures like PN Syiem and even the candidate backed by Ronnie V Lyngdoh lost, leaving the once-dominant party with only three seats in JHADC.
During the meeting, the AICC president will discuss strategies to rebuild the party in Meghalaya and question leaders about the reasons behind its declining performance.
Although the party has struggled under the leadership of state Congress president Vincent Pala, no one has openly called for a change. However, murmurs of dissatisfaction within the party have grown following its continued downfall in the state.
It is learned that the state Congress has internally conducted a review to identify the factors that led to its poor showing in the recent elections.

Previous article
HNLC to contest designation of unlawful body
Next article
Opp to go easy on VPP EC
