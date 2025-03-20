MSCPCR takes serious note of student deaths

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has taken serious note of the deaths of two students from the state in Karnataka.

MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha K Sangma stated on Wednesday that any loss of life is deeply regrettable, especially when it involves children in tragic incidents that should not have occurred.

She added that the commission strongly condemns those responsible for violating a child’s right to survival.

Sangma stated that she has sought a detailed report from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to assess and address the gaps that led to such violations.

She also stated that the MSCPCR is working closely with its Karnataka counterpart to ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible. Additionally, efforts are being made to safeguard the health and well-being of the 22 other students from Meghalaya affected by the incident.

The MSCPCR chairperson further expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the affected students, emphasising that they represent the bright future of the state and should be given every opportunity to thrive.