Thursday, March 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

MSCPCR takes serious note of student deaths

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has taken serious note of the deaths of two students from the state in Karnataka.
MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha K Sangma stated on Wednesday that any loss of life is deeply regrettable, especially when it involves children in tragic incidents that should not have occurred.
She added that the commission strongly condemns those responsible for violating a child’s right to survival.
Sangma stated that she has sought a detailed report from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to assess and address the gaps that led to such violations.
She also stated that the MSCPCR is working closely with its Karnataka counterpart to ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible. Additionally, efforts are being made to safeguard the health and well-being of the 22 other students from Meghalaya affected by the incident.
The MSCPCR chairperson further expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the affected students, emphasising that they represent the bright future of the state and should be given every opportunity to thrive.

Previous article
Police bust racket smuggling people from B’desh to India; 3 held
Next article
HC reprieve for St. Anthony’s school over demolition of heritage building
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention

Twin deaths in Karnataka By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following Meghalaya’s intervention, the district administration of Mandya in Karnataka...
NATIONAL

Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday hailed the safe return of “India’s daughter” Sunita Williams...
MEGHALAYA

MeECL under financial strain despite govt push

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) continues to have financial strain despite support...
MEGHALAYA

Opp to go easy on VPP EC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will not take...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
Twin deaths in Karnataka By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following...

Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday...

MeECL under financial strain despite govt push

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation...
Load more

Popular news

Tribal students to go to rehab centre after state intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
Twin deaths in Karnataka By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: Following...

Nation hails ‘India’s daughter’ Sunita Williams’ safe return

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/ Guwahati/Agartala, March 19: The nation on Wednesday...

MeECL under financial strain despite govt push

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge