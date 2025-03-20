Police bust racket smuggling people from B’desh to India; 3 held

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: Three individuals, including members of an organised human trafficking network smuggling people from Bangladesh to India, were arrested in Ri-Bhoi district on Tuesday evening.

Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, stated that the arrests were made based on credible information that Bangladeshi nationals were travelling from the Dawki border to Guwahati in a vehicle.

A naka checkpoint was set up near Byrnihat Outpost, where authorities intercepted the vehicle (AS-01-FJ-4645). Two occupants, Jannati Sheikh (26) from Khulna, Bangladesh — who was found in possession of a forged Indian Aadhaar card — and the driver, Raushan Khan from Barpeta, Assam, were taken into custody.

During interrogation, both admitted to being part of an organised network involved in trafficking people between Bangladesh and India for money, without valid documents.

A case has been registered under Section 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and an investigation is under way. The accused remain in custody, and authorities are working to trace their connections. Further interrogation led to the arrest of another suspect, Balajied Khongsun (27) from Pynursla, on Wednesday.