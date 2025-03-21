Friday, March 21, 2025
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

SCB identifies areas of illegal activities in cantonment area

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Mar 21: The Shillong Cantonment Board (SCB) along with the village council and Rangbah Shnongs today identified the locations where illegal activities and illegal immigrants are taking shelter within the cantonment area.

The Shilong Cantonment Board conducted a joint inspection of the area in the presence of local people. During the inspection, instructions were given to immediately issue notice to the illegal settlers.

It was also revealed that there was a lot of encroachment and Board has decided to issue notices to the encroachers after which heavy penalty will be imposed on them

During the inspection, concerns were also raised about shortage of parking and installation of CCTV cameras to deter any illegal activity in the area

Previous article
Divya Dutta says the industry is still male-dominated, with equality still far off
Next article
Bangladesh’s interim government and betrayal of its liberation legacy
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi Police bust syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, four arrested

New Delhi, March 21: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch (Southern Range) of Delhi Police has dismantled...
Economy

Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th day, wrap up week with 4 pc gain

Mumbai, March 21: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday continued their upward momentum for the fifth...
NATIONAL

If you aren’t mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

Patna, March 21: Amid uproar over the National Anthem row, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi on Friday...
NATIONAL

NIA team visits Aurangzeb grave in Maharashtra, keeps eye on suspicious movements Chhatrapati

Sambhajinagar, March 21: Amid the clamour for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Police bust syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, four arrested

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 21: In a significant breakthrough, the...

Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th day, wrap up week with 4 pc gain

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 21: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty...

If you aren’t mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Patna, March 21: Amid uproar over the National Anthem...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Police bust syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, four arrested

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 21: In a significant breakthrough, the...

Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th day, wrap up week with 4 pc gain

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 21: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty...

If you aren’t mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Patna, March 21: Amid uproar over the National Anthem...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge