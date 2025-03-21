SCB identifies areas of illegal activities in cantonment area

Shillong, Mar 21: The Shillong Cantonment Board (SCB) along with the village council and Rangbah Shnongs today identified the locations where illegal activities and illegal immigrants are taking shelter within the cantonment area.

The Shilong Cantonment Board conducted a joint inspection of the area in the presence of local people. During the inspection, instructions were given to immediately issue notice to the illegal settlers.

It was also revealed that there was a lot of encroachment and Board has decided to issue notices to the encroachers after which heavy penalty will be imposed on them

During the inspection, concerns were also raised about shortage of parking and installation of CCTV cameras to deter any illegal activity in the area