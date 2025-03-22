Saturday, March 22, 2025
Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent production ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has been getting a lot of positive response, has mourned the demise of the late American boxer George Foreman.

On Saturday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of George. He also penned a long note in the caption, condoling his demise. He wrote, “RIP George Foreman. Ex-heavyweight champ of the world.

Widely considered to be among the most devastating to ever throw a punch. Foreman’s boxing ability and statistics aside, what was more impressive was the manner in which he reconstructed his life after facing a crushing defeat in what came to famously be known as ‘the rumble in the jungle’.

To me, his ability to move on with love, grace, humility and a determination to not let his life be defined by his lowest moment is what makes him a great great champion”. George Foreman was a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

Earlier, Farhan attended the launch of a helpline to help victims of cyberbullying and sextortion in Mumbai. The actor spoke with the media on the occasion, and lauded the initiative.

The actor said that in cases of sextortion the victims should own up to their mistake, if they feel they have committed a mistake. The second step is to talk to people who could help them and give solutions to set the course right.

He told the media, “Children while growing up due to shame or some accident, can harm themselves. So, ‘Brush of Hope’ is a very good thing. We have come here in support of it. So, I hope that through us and our friends, we can spread this awareness”.

When asked about how the problem area can be effectively tackled, the actor said that it all comes down to shame. He shared, “Everyone feels that what they have done is wrong. If you feel that you have made a mistake, the first thing you should do is to own up to your mistake. And you speak to people who can help you”.

“I would just say that the kind of structure that Maharashtra Cyber has made and the kind of helpline that Brush for Hope has created, that is very heartening to see. I am very happy that there are all these tools out there which can help boys, girls, men and women”, he added.

IANS

