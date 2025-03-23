All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

Food poisoning case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: A total of 29 students, including 22 from Meghalaya and seven from Malavalli, Karnataka, were discharged from the Mandya Institute of Medical Science in Mandya, following treatment for food poisoning.

Two students from Meghalaya, a 12-year-old and another 13-year-old, have died in the incident.

The other 22 students from the state are in stable condition and being closely monitored.

“Relieved and happy to see all 22 students discharged from the hospital at Mandya, Karnataka. Would like to thank the district administration and government of Karnataka for their support,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma posted on X on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the students were served stale dinner from a local restaurant on Holi, leading to the mass food poisoning.

Authorities have arrested six persons, including the restaurant cook, hotel owner, and school staff.

Food samples have been sent for forensic examination to ensure a thorough investigation.

KSU Bengaluru unit president, Donboklang Nongphud confirmed to The Shillong Times that the district administration of Mandya has taken the 22 students under their care. He said that the students will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre or Bala Mandir under the guidance of the Child Protection Officer of Mandya.

Nongphud informed that the KSU unit members, who were stationed at the hospital to assist the students, have returned to Bengaluru.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya has assured the official delegation from Meghalaya that they will take necessary steps to allow the students to sit for their final examination later this month.

The Mandya administration will also ensure that the students write their papers at the Bala Mandir itself.