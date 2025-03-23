Cops gun down kidnapper in WGH, rescue businessman

From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 22: In a major breakthrough against organised crime, West Garo Hills police on Friday rescued a businessman kidnapped by three armed criminals from near the village of Danangre Songma under Dadenggre PS limits in the district.

In the encounter that preceded the rescue, two of the criminals were injured. One of them died while being taken to the nearest hospital while the other was arrested.

As per police sources, Rasik Hussain filed an FIR on Thursday at the Damal Asim police station stating that his father, Ruvi Hussain was abducted by unknown individuals carrying arms and daggers while they were transporting cattle near the area of Danangre Songma.

During search operations after the encounter, police recovered incriminating evidence including a country-made shotgun, a small bag and a knife.

The arrested kidnapper was identified as Chingsan Marak while the other who succumbed to his injuries was identified as Raksan Marak.