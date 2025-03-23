Sunday, March 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cops gun down kidnapper in WGH, rescue businessman

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 22: In a major breakthrough against organised crime, West Garo Hills police on Friday rescued a businessman kidnapped by three armed criminals from near the village of Danangre Songma under Dadenggre PS limits in the district.
In the encounter that preceded the rescue, two of the criminals were injured. One of them died while being taken to the nearest hospital while the other was arrested.
As per police sources, Rasik Hussain filed an FIR on Thursday at the Damal Asim police station stating that his father, Ruvi Hussain was abducted by unknown individuals carrying arms and daggers while they were transporting cattle near the area of Danangre Songma.
During search operations after the encounter, police recovered incriminating evidence including a country-made shotgun, a small bag and a knife.
The arrested kidnapper was identified as Chingsan Marak while the other who succumbed to his injuries was identified as Raksan Marak.

Previous article
Tribunal bars counsel from filing show case on behalf of HNLC
Next article
All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

Union says it has taken up issues since 1979 to safeguard and protect the interest of the Khasis...
MEGHALAYA

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit have expressed concerns...
MEGHALAYA

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday reached out...
MEGHALAYA

All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

Food poisoning case By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: A total of 29 students, including 22 from Meghalaya and seven...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
Union says it has taken up issues since 1979...

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union...

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...
Load more

Popular news

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
Union says it has taken up issues since 1979...

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union...

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge