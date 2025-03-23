Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee is set to waft through Parliament premises as two stalls will be opened from Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has permitted the setting up of two stalls. Following his permission, Kulmohan Singh Arora, director, Lok Sabha Bhavan, issued orders allowing Andhra Pradesh Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd to open the outlets.

Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials have already reached New Delhi to prepare for the opening of Araku Coffee stalls. Minister for Tribal Welfare G. Sandhya Rani will be leaving for the national capital on Sunday evening for the opening of the outlets.

GCC officials have curated special Araku Coffee gift packs for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and other dignitaries as part of the effort to promote tribal-origin coffee.

Officials of GCC said the opening of stalls in Parliament premises would give a big boost to Araku Coffee, renowned for its rich aroma.

Last week, two Araku Coffee outlets were inaugurated in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Assembly Speaker C. Ayyanna Patrudu inaugurated a stall on the Assembly premises, while Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju inaugurated another outlet on the Council’s premises.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently said that he aspires to see Araku coffee reach the status of a global brand like Starbucks in the future.

At a programme to mark International Women’s Day, CM Naidu noted that Araku coffee, grown by tribal farmers, has already gained international recognition.

In June last year, CM Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Arakau Coffee during ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

PM Modi noted that Araku Coffee is grown on a large scale in Andhra Pradesh’s Allu Sitarama Raju district. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma. Around 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with Araku Coffee cultivation.

In July, CM Naidu also expressed his delight over Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s announcement that a second cafe, serving Araku Coffee, will be opening shortly in Paris.

“Naandi Foundation’s Arakunomics and the Girijan Cooperative Corporation turned a vision into a reality, transforming the lives of our tribal sisters and brothers. I look forward to more such success stories emerging from Andhra Pradesh in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

–IANS