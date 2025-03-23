Sunday, March 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tribunal bars counsel from filing show case on behalf of HNLC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The legal counsel of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, Fernando Shangpliang was not allowed to file his show cause on Saturday since the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal had fixed February 13 as the date for the HNLC to submit objections on the matter.
Shangpliang appeared before the Tribunal here on Saturday for the first time.
He told media persons that he appeared before the Tribunal to file a show cause on behalf of the HNLC as they want the ban on the organisation to be lifted.
Informing that the Union and the state governments have already submitted their affidavits, Shangpliang said the Tribunal will proceed with the matter by cross examining all the witnesses.
According to Shangpliang, he will receive the copies of the deposition along with affidavits of the state and Union governments and he will cross examine all witnesses as per the list submitted by the Union of India and the Meghalaya government in Guwahati on April 9.
It may be recalled that the HNLC has decided to contest its designation as an unlawful organisation before the Tribunal. On March 6, the HNLC appointed Shangpliang as its legal counsel to represent the outfit in matters concerning the extension of its designation as an unlawful organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
HNLC representative Sadon K Blah had stated earlier that the outfit will contest the designation legally.
“The outfit will challenge whatever accusations have been levelled against it through its lawyer. We found that there are serious lapses when it comes to accusations made against the outfit, especially on the claim that all those who have been arrested are HNLC cadres,” Blah had said.

MEGHALAYA

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

Union says it has taken up issues since 1979 to safeguard and protect the interest of the Khasis...
MEGHALAYA

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit have expressed concerns...
MEGHALAYA

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday reached out...
MEGHALAYA

All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

Food poisoning case By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: A total of 29 students, including 22 from Meghalaya and seven...

