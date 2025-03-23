State likely to experience rainfall in coming days

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet weather conditions in Meghalaya over the next few days, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The state, along with other parts of the Northeast, is expected to experience moderate rainfall due to prevailing weather systems.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely across Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in isolated places within Meghalaya, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the state.

While the wet spell is likely to bring relief from rising temperatures, IMD has also projected a gradual increase in maximum temperatures across Central India and parts of western India, indicating a shift towards pre-monsoon heat conditions.

However, for Meghalaya and other Northeastern states, temperatures are expected to remain moderate due to continued cloud cover and intermittent rain, the IMD said.